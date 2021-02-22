Explorin’ With Loren: Georgetown offers history, charm, top-notch food

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - For this week’s “Explorin’ with Loren,” we explored Georgetown, a city that proudly shows off its history, charming shops, and top-notch food.
Folks can spend the day in downtown historic Georgetown, where each local shop and restaurant has a story to tell.
There is also the South Carolina Maritime Museum, which has a megalodon exhibit as one of its offerings.
Tag along with Loren Korn as she explores all Georgetown has to offer, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on WMBF News.
