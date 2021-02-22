Coastal softball splits doubleheader with ECU

CONWAY – For the second day in the row, the Coastal Carolina softball team (2-2) won the first game of the day but followed it up with a game two loss during the Battle at the Beach tournament. The Chants and the East Carolina Pirates closed out the weekend’s action as they split Sunday’s doubleheader.
CCU 11, ECU 3 (5 innings)
The Chanticleer offense shined throughout the first game as preseason All-Sun Belt selection Courtney Dean ignited her team with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with two home runs and four RBI and graduate student Kayla Rosado went 2-for-4 day at the dish with three RBI and a home run.
ECU grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Olivia Narron scored on a Rachel McCollum RBI single.
Coastal countered in the bottom of the first as they scored five runs with the help of back-to-back homers from Rosado and Dean to go along with an RBI triple by Abbey Montoya.
CCU continued to pour it on in the fourth inning as they extended their lead to 9-1. Seniors
Makiya Thomas and Ally Clegg connected on doubles before Dean blasted her second home run in as many at-bats.
ECU added two runs in the top of the fifth inning before the Chanticleers ended the game in their half of the frame as senior Taylor Sweigart worked a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single by Rosado.
Dean’s two home runs in game one passes Sherry Johnson (1995) for sixth on the school’s all-time home run list with 32.
Chanticleer pitcher Kaitlin Beasley-Polko earned her second win in as many starts as she went 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on five hits. With the win, the Leonardtown, Md., product is one win shy of 99 and tying the ninth-best mark in school history, joining Brittany Nelson (2006) and Katelin Edwards (2011).
Thomas added to the CCU offense by going 2-for-3, with an RBI, and a run scored.
ECU 9, CCU 1 (6 innings)
The Pirates scored in four of the six innings of play in Sunday’s late game.
East Carolina got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second from a home run from Emma Anthony.
East Carolina added another run in the top of the third before Courtney Dean cut the ECU lead to 2-1 with a sacrifice fly into centerfield that scored senior Taylor Sweigart.
The visitors broke open the game in the top of the fourth to take a 6-1 advantage as they scored four runs on two hits and three walks. Before putting the game away with the fianl three runs of the game.
For ECU, Ashleigh Inae, and Estes had two hits apiece, while Inae and Emma Anthony led the team with two runs batted in. Anthony and Narron scored two runs.
Kama Woodwall won her second game of the season for the Pirates as she pitched a complete game and allowed one run on seven hits.
Kayla Rosado led the Chanticleers at the plate in game two as she went 2-for-3.
The CCU softball returns to action on Wednesday as they travel to Columbia, S.C., where they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks for their first-midweek action of the season with a doubleheader. The first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Carolina Softball Stadium.
