City of North Myrtle Beach warns against residents creating own St. Patrick’s Day parade

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach issued a warning for residents who may be planning to create their own St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The city canceled the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Main Street because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But after the announcement was made, the city said some in the community began efforts to create a St. Patrick’s Day event on Main Street that escalated.
“It is clear that what started out as a St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl on Main Street with golf carts as transport has now escalated to the level of a parade,” the city said in a statement.
City officials are reminding residents that no person, group or organization can call for a parade on public property, such as Main Street, unless they get permission from the city of North Myrtle Beach.
The city added that if a parade does take place without leaders’ permission, then law enforcement will take the necessary steps to prevent it from happening.
“While we certainly understand the strong financial pressures this pandemic has brought to bear on our business community and on the City, as the governing body in our community the City must do all that it lawfully can to protect the public from further devastation from this pandemic,” city officials stated.
They added that they are working hard toward the day when the city can begin planning festivals, concerts and other events on Main Street.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.