American Red Cross asking for blood donations after severe winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy people to donate blood after hundreds of blood drives across the country were canceled due to winter weather.
“Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release from the American Red Cross states.
The American Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Officials say the antibody tests help identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in our area include:
Chesterfield County
- 2/25/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Pageland, 201 South Maple Street
- 3/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 117 Third Street
Darlington County
- 2/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Hartsville, 213 W Home Ave
- 2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 949 North Marquis Highway
- 2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Coker University, 300 E. College Ave
- 3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 104 East Home Avenue
Dillon County
- 2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 401 E Main St
Florence County
- 3/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Florence Community Blood Drive, 1621 W. Palmetto Street
- 3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carolina Bank, 185 W Evans
- 3/10/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., The King’s Academy, 1015 S. Ebenezer Road
- 3/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 225 West Cheves Street
- 3/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morning News, 310 S Dargan St, #2537
Georgetown County
- 2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Andrews, 6 North Rosemary Street
- 3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Andrews Church of God, 310 N. Morgan Ave
- 3/8/2021: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Screven Baptist Church, 2221 South Island Road
- 3/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center at Parkersville Park, 83 Duncan Avenue
Horry County
- 2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass South
- 2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive
- 3/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass South
- 3/5/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 2637 Hwy 17 South
- 3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive
- 3/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 572 Cypress Avenue
- 2/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 2/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cresswind Myrtle Beach, 2000 Silver Spring Lane
- 2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 2/23/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 3531 Pampas Dr.
- 2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Myrtle Beach Aquatics and Fitness Center, 1100 Second Ave South
- 2/24/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 2/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Coastal Carolina, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Dr
- 2/25/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 2/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lakewood Elementary School, 1675 Hwy 396
- 2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 2/28/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, 507 37th Ave
- 3/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Walmart-Myrtle Beach North, 550 Hwy 17 North
- 3/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 1400 Carolina Forest Blvd
- 3/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cypress River Plantation, 400 Chamberlain Rd
- 3/4/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Kitchen Table, 4601 Hwy 17 S, ( formally known as Spring House Family )
- 3/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/9/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Santee Cooper - Grand Strand, 305A Gardner Lacy Road
- 3/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 3531 Pampas Dr.
- 3/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tanger Outlets Hwy 17, 10835 North Kings Rd
- 3/11/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4
- 3/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., South Strand Complex, 9630 Scipio Lane
Marlboro County
- 3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marian Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Avenue
Williamsburg County
- 3/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friendship UMC, 21 Friendship Church Road
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
