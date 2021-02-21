Parking changes coming to downtown Florence through May 31

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Starting this week, some parking changes are coming to those who live and work in downtown Florence.
The Florence Downtown Development Corporation says starting Monday, the county complex surface parking lot located between El Agave and 127 W. Evans St. will be closed.
Officials said this is due to the county beginning demolition and improvement work in the area of the lot. The county also said these lots will be unavailable through May 31.
In the meantime, officials said the new Florence County parking garage nearby will be open, providing 400 free parking spaces. The garage can be accessed by turning off North Irby Street and passing the county complex building.
The exit also lets out to North Dargan Street.
The Downtown Development Corporation also says other free parking options nearby include the City of Florence’s parking garage in The Emerson, surface lots located off North Dargaon Street and East NB Baroody Street as well as on-street, two-hour limit parking located throughout the Historic District.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.