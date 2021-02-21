2 injured after accident involving entrapment in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are recovering after a wreck in Loris, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Highway 19 and Highway 45 at 12:23 p.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle accident.
Officials said the wreck did involve an entrapment, but both victims were transported to the hospital.
No other details were immedialty available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
