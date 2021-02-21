FIRST ALERT: Sunshine today before rain returns into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the weekend comes to a close, clear skies and sunshine will continue for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Overall, the forecast will be very similar to yesterday as high temperatures warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. As sunshine continues, that will allow the area some much needed dry time.
Monday brings changes to the forecast that involve warmer temperatures and increasing rain chances. A 60% chance of rain is expected tomorrow, with off and on showers throughout the day. The best potential for more widespread rain looks to arrive by the afternoon hours. This will be a quick moving system, so it won’t be a washout and we’ll dry out by tomorrow evening.
Outside of tomorrow, most of the week looks mostly sunny and dry with much more seasonable temperatures. The only other rain chance in the forecast looks to arrive by Friday and into Saturday. In terms of rainfall totals, we only look to pick up roughly a half inch of additional rain, which is good news. With rising river levels, we definitely don’t need any more rain to cause more problems.
