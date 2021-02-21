Feb. 20 Grand Strand, Pee Dee first round highlights and scores

North Myrtle Beach girls open playoffs with win over Beaufort
By Gabe McDonald | February 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 11:35 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the postseason for a handful of local South Carolina High School league basketball teams is in the books. Scores from today’s games can be found below.

CLASS 3A (BOYS)

Marlboro County 52 - Brookland-Cayce 50

Oceanside Collegiate 63 - Dillon 54

Bishop England 54 - Waccamaw 51

CLASS 1A (BOYS)

Carvers Bay 72 - Bamberg-Ehrhardt 49

Hannah-Pamplico 50 - Allendale-Fairfax 47

Baptist Hill 60 - Johnsonville 56

CLASS 4A (GIRLS)

North Myrtle Beach 54 - Beaufort 31

Myrtle Beach 54 - Bluffton 47

Darlington 34 - Aiken 20

The first round of the playoffs will continue on Monday and Tuesday with 14 local teams left to play.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.