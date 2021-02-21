Feb. 20 Grand Strand, Pee Dee first round highlights and scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the postseason for a handful of local South Carolina High School league basketball teams is in the books. Scores from today’s games can be found below.
CLASS 3A (BOYS)
Marlboro County 52 - Brookland-Cayce 50
Oceanside Collegiate 63 - Dillon 54
Bishop England 54 - Waccamaw 51
CLASS 1A (BOYS)
Carvers Bay 72 - Bamberg-Ehrhardt 49
Hannah-Pamplico 50 - Allendale-Fairfax 47
Baptist Hill 60 - Johnsonville 56
CLASS 4A (GIRLS)
North Myrtle Beach 54 - Beaufort 31
Myrtle Beach 54 - Bluffton 47
Darlington 34 - Aiken 20
The first round of the playoffs will continue on Monday and Tuesday with 14 local teams left to play.
