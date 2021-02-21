Driver killed after car strikes tree in Darlington County, troopers say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in Darlington County has died after their vehicle struck a tree, according to authorities.
Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Philadelphia Street at around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Collins said the driver of a 2006 Mercury was traveling west on Philadelphia Street when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the tree.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later identified the victim as 30-year-old Adrian Edward Dolford.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
