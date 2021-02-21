DHEC: Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 56 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,389 new COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths on Sunday.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 436,161 and deaths to 7,409, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 107 new cases and just one new death. Florence County registered 30 new virus cases and one new death in Sunday’s report.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 36,030 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 6.2%.
For more on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.