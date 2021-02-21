Deputies: Victim in critical condition after Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Robeson County, according to authorities.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to 2941 Hwy 710 North in Pembroke at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.
Deputies later found a 25-year-old victim at the scene with a gunshot wound after they arrived.
The victim was later taken to a hospital, where they’re listed in critical condition as of Sunday morning.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s actively interviewing witnesses, as well as a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
