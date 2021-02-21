CCU Softball splits two to open 2021 season

The Red Flash jumped out in front of the Chants by the tally of 8-3 in the sixth inning as they sent 14 batters to the plate on five hits. Brabham faced three batters in the inning before being pulled by head coach Kelley Green. The Chant head coach went to De Jesus and then game one starter in Beasley-Polko. De Jesus would allow three runs on two hits without getting an out. Beasley-Polko faced nine batters, allowed two hits, and surrendered two walks and hit a batter.