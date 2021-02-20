Rosewood residents ‘sick and tired’ of preparing for floods in their neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A gut-wrenching story that never ends.
That’s how some residents describe life in the Rosewood community right now. This comes after the neighborhood, is yet again, preparing for what could be another major flood.
The Rosewood community lies near the Intracoastal Waterway, where waters expected to crest next week.
By 4 p.m. Friday, a dock area was almost covered with water, and it has some residents already concerned that the worst is yet to come.
Terri Straka has lived in the Rosewood area for 26 years, and says she associates the word “flooding” with “daily.”
She says the neighborhood has been flooding each year since 2015 and it’s happening more with heavy rainfalls.
Straka says like all the other floods, her family is packed up and ready to evacuate in the event the roadway floods. She doesn’t want to deal with the flooding anymore and says there’s no excuse for the issues to not be fixed.
“You may think you can manage flooding once or twice but when it’s getting to once or twice a year, you can’t emotionally deal with this,” she said. “I cannot do this, I’ve done this, I cannot do this anymore. I literally told myself [that] this year: I can’t go on like this. I got a new grandbaby, I got kids, I got family, my parents. I can’t keep doing this over and over and over again.”
Marchelle Payne and her family moved to the Rosewood neighborhood last September. On Friday she saw that her walkway was already covered in water and impassable.
Payne says her family experienced their first flood in November. While she says she was aware there was flooding in the neighborhood before moving in, she didn’t know the water would rise that high.
“I did not realize the extent of it,” said Payne. “I didn’t realize it came up 8-feet and people were kayaking to their front doors, and that kind of thing.”
Payne says her family is taking safety precautions now in case the flood happens. They’re prepared to evacuate if the waters get too high.
She also says she’s thinking ahead to the future, in the event high floodwaters continue to be the Rosewood theme.
“We’ll have to set back and re-evaluate,” said Payne.
When talking with additional members of the Rosewood community, no one told WMBF News they felt enough was being done to mitigate the flooding. Some feel a solution can possibly be reached if local, state and federal leaders come to the table and try and resolve the flooding issues together.
