Rosewood residents ‘sick and tired’ of preparing for floods in their neighborhood

“You may think you can manage flooding once or twice but when it’s getting to once or twice a year, you can’t emotionally deal with this,” she said. “I cannot do this, I’ve done this, I cannot do this anymore. I literally told myself [that] this year: I can’t go on like this. I got a new grandbaby, I got kids, I got family, my parents. I can’t keep doing this over and over and over again.”