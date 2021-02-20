Police investigating after man shot in the neck at Bennettsville apartment complex

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Marlboro County are investigating after they say a man was shot in the neck at an apartment complex.
The Bennettsville Police Department said officers were called to the Marlboro Court Apartments on Oakwood Street at 6:41 p.m. Friday for a call. Officers said they found a victim on the ground near a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Nearby friends of the victim attempted to administer first aid as officers arrived at the scene, according to Lt. Larry Turner with the BPD.
Turner also said preliminary investigation appeared to show the victim was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle when he was shot. Detectives have interviewed several witnesses, along with other individuals who were in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are also awaiting video footage from the apartment complex and have collected several pieces of evidence, according to Turner.
Police said the victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and detectives will attempt to interview him in the coming days.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620 or at 843-439-0843.
