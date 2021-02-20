Over 2,300 individuals ‘affiliated with Horry County Government’ have been vaccinated, county says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County has reported more people “affiliated with” the county government are receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county said Friday that “approximately 2,319 individuals affiliated with Horry County Government have volunteered and received the vaccine.”
As of the county’s latest budget, it employs 2,567 people.
This comes after news that state health officials are continuing to look into the county’s use of the vaccine. An email obtained by WMBF News also appeared to show that all county employees were offered a chance to receive the Moderna vaccine.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Horry County told the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that it planned its use of vaccine allotment with the understanding that it needed to be administered as quickly as possible and with as little waste as possible.
The county’s response also referred to the ability for employees who opt in to grant a “designee” who could also receive the vaccine, with an emphasis on those who qualify under Phase 1a in South Carolina.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Government for an updated number of current employees and additional comment.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.