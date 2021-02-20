Neighbors worried about plans for major concert venue in rural Horry County

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews.
Terri Capps can rattle off the names of families that surround her farm near the intersection of S.C. 905 and S.C. 22.
Some are friends but others are relatives, part of a plan that years ago divided a 100-acre tract into a series of smaller homesteads. Her husband is the fourth generation to own land in this area.
“We live in rural America,” said Capps, who moved from the five-acre farm, where her son now resides, to nearby Royals Circle about two years ago. “We have gardens. We have horses. We have chickens and goats. We didn’t sign up for this.”
“This” would be the proposed Myrtle Beach Grand Amphitheater, an outdoor entertainment complex that a developer said would “become the premier entertainment destination for the Myrtle Beach area,” according to documents submitted to Horry County Government.
Plans call for a sprawling venue on a nearly 77-acre tract that could host major acts such as Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Metallica, the Zac Brown Band and Drake.
The complex would hold about 21,000 spectators, records show.
Despite the proposed venue’s name, the project doesn’t fall inside the Myrtle Beach city limits or those of any other municipality. The land lies in a corridor that county officials have said is more suitable for industrial development, but they have noted that amusement facilities are considered appropriate near highway interchanges.
The landowner does need a rezoning to accommodate the project, which would sit along McKinley Shortcut Road adjacent to a Coca-Cola distribution center. The county’s planning commission has recommended that Horry County Council not approve the rezoning, but that decision ultimately rests with the council.
