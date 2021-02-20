N.C. police continue searching for missing 9-month old, 8-year-old; both possibly in danger

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in North Carolina are continuing to search and ask for the public’s help to find a pair of missing young siblings.
The Fayetteville Police Department released new photos Saturday, showing eight-year-old Dwight Clarke III and his nine-month-old brother, Sebastian Hagler.
The two are believed to be with their mother, Joleah McMillan, and are both children considered to be endangered.
Police also released a photo of McMillan in their update Saturday and said detectives have been unable to contact her.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 354-7621 or Crimestoppers at P3tips.com.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.