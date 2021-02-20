Myrtle Beach turns back the clock while looking for a way to revitalize the “back streets”

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Just in time for tourism season, the City of Myrtle Beach may see some construction of new hotels.
But they’re not traditional hotels. Rather, it’s a new take on short-term rentals.
The city council hopes projects like it will bring a new image and vision to the area known as the “Back Streets.”
“Most people are in the 99% of the market, and we’re in the 1%, which we’re comfortable with because we have a long-term perspective,” said Tim Dunkin, owner of Together Resorts.
Dunkin markets his short-term rentals to groups, like sports teams and work retreats.
The units are small, about 20 rooms apiece, so the groups rent out the entire unit for their stay.
“We basically fill the niche between vacation rentals and hotels, conference space and retreat centers,” said Dunkin.
Together Resorts already has units on 9th Avenue South. The company is also in the process of moving a little further down the road to building two rentals on 21st Avenue South.
It’s a fresh concept on short-term rentals, in an area Myrtle Beach City Planner Kelly Mezzapelle says the city hopes to freshen up.
“The area needs a lot of work,” said Mezzapelle. “There’s a lot of potential there for improving sidewalks, making connectors from Ocean Boulevard to Kings Highway, improving the lighting, making bicycle connections.”
In September, the city council requested some help from the planning commission and bicycle and pedestrian committee to come up with ways to bring a new look to the area.
Mezzapelle says the planning committee turned back the clock a bit while brainstorming.
It came across a master plan from the late 90′s.
“We’ve taken that plan off the shelf and we’re looking at how it could be applied today, what kind of tweaks we could make to the plan to modernize it a little bit and see where it could take us,” said Mezzapelle.
Mezzapelle says new businesses and concepts, like the rentals, will certainly help along the way to creating a new vision.
“It’s fun, interesting and exciting to have developers and property owners thinking outside the box, and looking around the community and seeing what we need, and being able to apply them in this area that we’re hoping for some revitalization in,” she said.
Dunkin says they just got foundation approval and he hopes to break ground sometime in the next month.
