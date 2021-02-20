1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a crash in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue says its crews were called to 2979 Little Bethel Rd. at around 4:42 p.m. Friday for a call of an accident.
Officials said one person in the car was entrapped after it collided with a tree. Crews were able to free the occupant of the car, who was later airlifted to the hospital.
HCFR said the Tabor City Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
