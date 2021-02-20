FIRST ALERT: Clear and cool weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly start to the morning across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, more cool temperatures are on the way for this weekend. High temperatures today will be slow to warm up. Highs will top out in the upper 40s for most, with a few isolated places reaching the low 50s. Plenty of sunshine is on the way, with clear skies taking place throughout the weekend.
Heading into Sunday, it’s basically going to be a rinse and repeat type forecast. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly clear skies.
Our warming trend will continue into the new week, as high temperatures steadily make their way into the upper 50s and 60s for most of next week. The good news about next week is that we also look to remain mostly dry and sunny, with the exception of Monday. We’ll start the week off with scattered showers, about a 60% chance for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
