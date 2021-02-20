DNR urges boaters to use caution along Intracoastal Waterway, Waccamaw River due to flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking area boaters to use caution due to flooding in the Grand Strand.
The DNR said Friday that boaters in the Waccamaw River system and Intracoastal Waterway north of Enterprise Landing should expect higher-than-normal water levels due to recent rain in the area.
Officials also said some water levels in the region are expected to approach levels seen last summer.
“Heavy flow rates during flooding conditions can dislodge debris from riverbanks, presenting submerged hazards to vessels,” the department said in a statement. “Boaters are also reminded that the wake their vessel produces can cause damage to homes and structures along the edges of these waterways.”
The DNR asks anyone going out on a boat to be aware of surroundings and boat safely in these areas. Increased law enforcement presence should be expected in the area until conditions improve.
Anyone who sees unsafe boating is asked to call the DNR’s hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
Those who need to report emergencies should call 911 immediately.
