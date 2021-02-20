DHEC: Over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 26 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,617 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths on Saturday.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 434,589 and deaths to 7,352, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 150 new cases and four deaths. Florence County registered 45 new virus cases and two new deaths in Saturday’s report.
According to DHEC, 28,065 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 8.3%.
