One dead after single-vehicle crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Florence County.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. 76 near Cartersville Highway.
A 1999 Chevrolet pick-up was traveling westbound on U.S. 76 when the driver crossed left of center, over-corrected and ran off the roadway, Lee said.
The vehicle then hit a sign and ditch before overturning and striking a tree, according to troopers.
The driver was killed in the crash. That person’s name is expected to be released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
SCHP is investigating the accident.
