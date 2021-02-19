Tidelands Health administering record number of COVID-19 vaccines this week

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials say Tidelands Health will vaccinate about 5,200 people this week - a record number for a single week at the health system since vaccinations began in December.
As of Friday, Tidelands Health has administered more than 23,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 17,000 doses to seniors 70 and older, a press release stated.
“By the end of today [Friday], about 5,200 people – mostly seniors 70 and older – will have received first or second doses this week at Tidelands Health regional vaccination sites in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown. Most of the doses represent second doses for seniors who received their first dose from Tidelands Health three weeks ago,” according to the release.
The health system said individuals are booked for their second vaccine shot when they book their first.
According to the release, several factors led to the record week, including a slight uptick in first doses from the government, a precise technique at Tidelands Health clinics that leads to an additional dose from nearly every vial, and effective management of supply amid vaccine shortages and shipment delays around the country.
“We hope to continue this pace – and ramp up even more – if we can get more vaccine supply from the government each week. We are working diligently to administer the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine in our community. The only factor slowing our pace of distribution is the extremely limited and uncertain vaccine supply,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health.
The health system said about 15,000 people, primarily seniors 70 and older, remain on the waitlist for a vaccine. Tidelands Health continues to schedule appointments to match anticipated vaccine supply.
According to the release, Tidelands Health is not accepting additional vaccine requests at this time, as the health system is focusing on getting vaccine to the thousands already on its waitlist.
Officials said Phase 1a individuals who are not already on the waitlist can sign up here to be notified when Tidelands Health is accepting vaccine requests again.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.