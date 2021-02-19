SCHSL State Basketball Championships to be held at USC Aiken

SCHSL State Basketball Championships to be held at USC Aiken
SCHSL Basketball Logo (Source: WMBF)
By Michael Owens | February 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:29 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League now has a destination for its state basketball finals.

The SCHSL announced Friday that all championship games for 2021 will be played at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. It makes a venue change for the games, as they’ve traditionally been played at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

State championship games are scheduled to kick off Wednesday, March 3. A look at the schedule can be seen below:

  • March 3
    • 2A Girls, noon
    • 1A Boys, 3 p.m.
  • March 4
    • 4A Girls - noon
    • 3A Boys, 3 p.m.
  • March 5
    • 5A Girls, noon
    • 3A Girls, 4 p.m.
    • 2A Boys, 7:30 p.m.
  • March 6
    • 4A Boys, noon
    • 1A Girls, 4 p.m.
    • 5A Boys, 7:30 p.m.

The SCHSL playoffs are set to start this weekend, with several area teams in both boys and girls brackets now in contention for a state title.

Click here for a look at the brackets and more information.

