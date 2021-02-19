SCHSL State Basketball Championships to be held at USC Aiken

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League now has a destination for its state basketball finals.
The SCHSL announced Friday that all championship games for 2021 will be played at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. It makes a venue change for the games, as they’ve traditionally been played at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
State championship games are scheduled to kick off Wednesday, March 3. A look at the schedule can be seen below:
- March 3
- 2A Girls, noon
- 1A Boys, 3 p.m.
- March 4
- 4A Girls - noon
- 3A Boys, 3 p.m.
- March 5
- 5A Girls, noon
- 3A Girls, 4 p.m.
- 2A Boys, 7:30 p.m.
- March 6
- 4A Boys, noon
- 1A Girls, 4 p.m.
- 5A Boys, 7:30 p.m.
The SCHSL playoffs are set to start this weekend, with several area teams in both boys and girls brackets now in contention for a state title.
