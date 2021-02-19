School performance can be improved with a good night’s sleep

”That’s where an onset of sleep, the feeling of sleepiness, is shifting back sometimes two hours so they are not really ready for bed until 11 p.m. because of this change in hormones and puberty they are going through,” she said. “So with that change and push back in bedtime and starting school too early, it’s causing them to not get enough sleep. About 60 to 70 percent of adolescents are not getting enough sleep.”