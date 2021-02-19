S.C. registers 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 51 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,585 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths. (Source: WFIE)
By WMBF News Staff | February 19, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 1:37 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,585 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 432,780 and deaths to 7,325, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 137 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Florence County registered 38 new virus cases but no new deaths.

According to DHEC, 27,073 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 8.7%.

