New DHEC dashboard shows COVID-19 variants; Grand Strand, Pee Dee have the most

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Health officials in South Carolina have revealed a new way to keep track of COVID-19 variants across the state.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a new online dashboard Friday, which keeps track of variants, as well as cases of MIS-C, a condition in children and teens that has been linked to COVID-19.
According to the dashboard, 16 of South Carolina’s 24 cases of COVID-19 variants are in the Pee Dee region, which includes counties in both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. That number is the most of any of the four regions in South Carolina.
Of those cases, 15 are of the South African variant, B.1.351 and the other case was of the variant which originated in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7.
More country-specific data was not released by DHEC with the new dashboard.
With MIS-C cases, the Pee Dee saw the lowest numbers in the state with just eight. All other regions saw at least 10 reports of the condition.
