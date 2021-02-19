McLeod Health Seacoast to host vaccination event Friday in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health Seacoast will hold a vaccine clinic Friday, Feb. 19, in Little River.
Officials say it is a first dose clinic for Phase 1a only. A voucher will be required, which will be available while supplies last.
According to McLeod Health, 380 vouchers are available for the event.
Vouchers will be distributed on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle in Little River.
Officials said participants will remain in their vehicle to receive the voucher.
Vaccines will be administered from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at McLeod Health Seacoast at 4000 Highway 9 East in Little River.
