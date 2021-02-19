Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters in Robeson County, deputies said.
Jordan Nance, 23, of Lumberton, is charged with five counts of felony conspiracy and five counts of felony larceny.
Nance has been released from jail on $25,000 secured bond.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.
If you have any information on the recent thefts, call the RCSO at (910) 671-3100.
