Hey Eric Do My Job: Sign Gypsies help with a special surprise!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The signs were everywhere for me on this week’s “Hey Eric, Do My Job!”
I helped out Sign Gypsies Grand Strand in making a beautiful sign for one of their clients!
We went with some pink letter signs along with some other celebratory signs like some happy emojis and balloons.
We took out everything we needed and then loaded up everything in the car, and then it was off to the location!
I decided to handle putting up the signs myself while my friends from Sign Gypsies watched.
While it wasn’t bad for a first-time sign maker, the pros eventually stepped in and made a beautiful surprise for one of our own at Grand Strand Today!
