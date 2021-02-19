Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards nominated for 2021 McDonald’s All American Game

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Before Hartsville’s playoff run begins, one of the standouts for the Region 6-4A champs received a big honor Thursday as Cesare Edwards was named a McDonald’s All-American game nominee.
The Xavier University signee is averaging nearly 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Edwards is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. He also follows in the footsteps of former teammate and current Gamecock Trae Hannibal, who was also nominated in 2019.
While the games will not take place for the second straight year due to COVID-19, McDonald’s announced over 700 girls and boys nominees for the 2021 roster. It will announce its completed roster of 24 girls and boys later this month.
Athletes were chosen from 44 states and Washington, D.C., with only nine total players hailing from South Carolina.
