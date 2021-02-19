Grand Strand U-Haul location offering free storage to victims of Brunswick County tornado

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF) - U-Haul is looking to provide some relief for victims of this past week’s deadly tornado in eastern North Carolina.
The company announced earlier this week that it is offering 30 days of free storage at its facility in Little River to those impacted by the storm in Brunswick County. The facility is located at 3195 Hwy. 9 East in Little River.
“Monday’s tornado caused widespread and significant damage,” stated Matt McCoy, U-Haul Company of Southern Atlantic Coast president. “As people begin their clean-up efforts, we want to offer them a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month.”
U-Haul says in addition to the free self-storage, it will be helping communities impacted as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
Monday night’s twister was later confirmed the be an EF-3 tornado by the National Weather Service, which left three people dead and 10 others injured.
For more information on U-Haul’s offer, click here or call the Little River location at (843) 399-4777.
