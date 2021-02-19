Grand Strand Medical forced to cancel COVID-19 clinic, other hospitals also seeing delays

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of the dangerous winter storm that’s swept across the southeast, DHEC alerted South Carolina hospitals that they could experience delays in vaccine shipments.
Grand Strand Medical Center previously announced they needed to cancel the COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Thursday. Hospital officials said they didn’t receive the scheduled shipment of doses.
“We have not heard about what to expect for our shipments this week and we have not received any shipments this week,” said Mary Scotts, Grand Strand Medical Center’s Director of Infection Prevention.
It’s the second time the hospital has had to cancel a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Earlier in February, there was confusion over if doses that had been scheduled were available. The mix-up and then cancelation, caused a long line to form in the Grand Strand Medical Center parking lot, as people lined up for vaccines the hospital didn’t have.
This time, Scott said they saw it coming. They canceled the second dose clinic before anyone could sign up.
“Lot of people wanting the vaccine as much as we want to give the vaccine. So I’m hoping that DHEC is hearing and they’ll straighten up some of this communication so we can get vaccines into everybody’s arms,” he said.
“Every time that they cancel or every time that they postpone shipping us the vaccine it delays someone getting that second dose so it’s just very frustrating,” she said.
Tidelands Health said they’re seeing delays as well.
“Our weekly shipment of second doses, which was expected to arrive today (Wednesday), has been delayed and is now expected to arrive Friday,” said Dawn Bryant, a spokesperson for Tidelands. “Only because of our continued success in extracting six doses from every vial do we expect to have enough vaccine on hand to complete the 5,500 first- and second-dose appointments we have scheduled for this week. We do not anticipate having to reschedule any appointments at this time.”
“The unpredictability of the vaccine supply chain continues to be a source of frustration for health care providers and patients across the state,” she said.
Conway Medical Center said they don’t think the weather has impacted their shipments so far. But they received fewer doses than they requested.
The hospital released this statement to WMBF News.
“Conway Medical Center is not aware of any weather-related shipping delays for our vaccine allocation this week. So far this week, CMC has received the following:
- 1,170 doses on Monday designated as first doses.
- 1,170 doses today designated as second doses.
CMC made a request last Tuesday for this week’s doses for the following:
- 3,900 doses for first doses
- 2,925 doses for second doses (based on the 2500 first doses administered by CMC from 1/24/21 through 1/30/21).”
CMC also says they vaccinate around 400-500 people a day, every day of the week.
For George Mills who’s trying to get an appointment for his 90-year-old mother, he said he doesn’t care who’s responsible for doses not coming in. He just wants to know when she can get her shot.
“I even sent an email to the governor’s office, they responded and told me the same thing, just go on the sites and just keep trying,” said Mills.
“I don’t know who’s to blame at this, if it’s the federal government or local government, or if there’s just not enough vaccines out there.”
