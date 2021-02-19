Grand Strand Medical forced to cancel COVID-19 clinic, other hospitals also seeing delays

“Our weekly shipment of second doses, which was expected to arrive today (Wednesday), has been delayed and is now expected to arrive Friday,” said Dawn Bryant, a spokesperson for Tidelands. “Only because of our continued success in extracting six doses from every vial do we expect to have enough vaccine on hand to complete the 5,500 first- and second-dose appointments we have scheduled for this week. We do not anticipate having to reschedule any appointments at this time.”