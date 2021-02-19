Five charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple people have charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in the Pee Dee, Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington said Friday.
The deadly shooting happened on Feb. 12 in a parking lot at the intersection of Highway 52 and the Highway 52 bypass.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 17-year-old Kwelik Bacoate, of Darlington, was killed.
In a press briefing late Friday morning, Washington said five people have been charged in Bacote’s death:
- Correl Littles, 18, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and third-degree assault by mob.
- Jacques Daquan Mullins, 19, is charged with third-degree assault by mob.
- Jalin Mullins, 20, is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
- Qiabeon James, 21, is charged with third-degree assault by mob.
- Darius Mack, 22, is charged with third-degree assault by mob.
Washington added that two groups of young men got into a physical altercation and shots were fired, resulting in Bacote’s death. He said one other person was shot in the leg.
The Pee Dee has seen several shootings since the start of the new year. Washington said he is committed to working with other law enforcement agencies to bring those responsible to justice.
Washington added that he believes the shootings are gang-related.
