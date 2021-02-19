FIRST ALERT: Wet weather continues today before improvements this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re expecting more wet weather as we end the week across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Widespread rain is already moving through the area, with an 80% chance across the Grand Strand and a 70% chance across the Pee Dee. Most of the rain is expected throughout the first half of the day and chances will steadily taper off as we head into this evening.
Temperature wise we’ll stay well below average. Highs will struggle to make it out of the low and middle 40s for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Even as we head into tonight. Colder temperatures will settle in as rain chances come to an end as overnight lows dip down into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Some major and much needed improvements to the forecast arrive into the weekend. Sunshine and dry weather makes a return for both Saturday and Sunday. It will also be a cooler weekend as well, with temperatures only warming into the middle and upper 40s for most of the weekend.
