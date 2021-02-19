FIRST ALERT: Wet weather continues today before improvements this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re expecting more wet weather as we end the week across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Widespread rain is already moving through the area, with an 80% chance across the Grand Strand and a 70% chance across the Pee Dee. Most of the rain is expected throughout the first half of the day and chances will steadily taper off as we head into this evening.