FIRST ALERT: Rain exits, cooler weather returns for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the clouds clear, colder weather continues as we move into the weekend.
We’ll continue to see a slow clearing trend through Friday night with sunny skies returning Saturday morning! We’ll keep the sunny weather going both Saturday and Sunday with NO rain for the weekend.
Temperatures continue to drop this weekend, falling below-freezing for most areas Saturday and Sunday morning. Despite the sunny weather, we’ll struggle to climb through the day, topping out in the upper 40s.
The active weather pattern continues next week with another storm system arriving early in the week. Expect another round of downpours to arrive Monday with most spots seeing another .5″ to 1″ of rain.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.