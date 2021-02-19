Myrtle Beach Ben & Jerry’s locations center of federal child labor, wage investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some Ben & Jerry’s locations in Myrtle Beach were the center of a recent investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, according to officials.
The department said earlier this week that 61 employees received a total of $16,250 in back wages after the franchisee failed to pay overtime at six locations. Investigators said Bryers of MB Inc. and Rowland Dairies Inc., which operate all six facilities, paid workers straight time for all of the hours they worked.
Officials said this was a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which calls for employees to be paid overtime once they exceed a 40-hour workweek.
The Labor Department also said the investigation found violations of child labor laws after discovering two 12-year-olds operating snow-cone stands. Investigators said the employers failed to keep accurate records detailing birth dates for the minor workers, as well as the number of hours some employees worked.
A $5,110 civil money penalty was issued to Bryers of MB Inc. and Rowland Dairies Inc. for the child labor violations.
“Employers must ensure they pay workers all the wages they have earned, including overtime, and must pay special attention to the rules about minor employees,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel. “The Wage and Hour Division is committed to keeping young employees safe in the workplace. This case should serve as notice to other employers who may employ minors in similar conditions to ensure they comply, and to ensure they pay all workers their rightful wages.”
