DHEC holding call with Horry County Government on its use of vaccine on employees

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control is continuing to look into Horry County Government’s use of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes after an email obtained by WMBF Investigates appeared to show that all county employees were offered the chance to receive the vaccine.
In response to DHEC’s inquiry into the county’s vaccination efforts, Horry County Government told DHEC that it planned its use of its vaccine allotment with the understanding that it needed to be administered as quickly as possible and with as little waste as possible.
Horry County Government’s response also referenced the ability for employees who chose to opt in to receive the vaccine of getting to grant “a designee” who could receive the vaccine as well, “with an emphasis on those who met Phase 1a criteria.”
DHEC told WMBF News Friday that the department has been in communication with Horry County officials. They’re planning to hold a call with the county early next week “to better understand the details of its vaccine administrations.”
DHEC said any next steps will come from that discussion.
“We understand everyone’s goal is to vaccinate as many South Carolinians as possible, however, it’s critical that all vaccine providers follow the state’s carefully developed vaccine guidance,” DHEC told WMBF News.
DHEC officials have said that future allocations to individual providers can be reduced based on a lack of following the department’s phased guidelines.
