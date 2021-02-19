Davis leads No. 21 Tennessee over No. 2 South Carolina

GAMECHANGER The Gamecocks entered the second half with a 12-point lead, but Tennessee chipped away at it through the third, taking a 51-50 briefly in the before taking the lead for good halfway through the fourth quarter behind improved shooting percentage. KEY STAT South Carolina’s defense held Tennessee to 31.3 percent from the field in the first half, but the Lady Vols flipped the script in the second half and went 57.1 percent, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. NOTABLES