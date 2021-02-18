59-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash in Darlington County, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday.
The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 151 near Flowers Furniture, Coroner J. Todd Hardee said.
The coroner said 59-year-old Michael E. Culbreath’s vehicle left the roadway and collided with a ditch.
Culbreath was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
