With no water service, Louisiana family bathes kids in a crawfish pot
"With no water service, my sister just used their crawfish pot to melt snow and warm up the water in order to give the kids a bath tonight." (Source: Twitter/dmanning283)
By Mykal Vincent | February 18, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 3:29 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (WVUE) - The ingenuity of Louisianans never ceases to amaze.

With no water service in Shreveport, one family decided to use a crawfish pot to melt snow into useable water.

A picture shared by Marie Harper’s sister on Twitter says they then let the pot cool off, and used it to bathe their kids.

“Y’all... I cannot. I’m dying,” sister Danielle tweeted.

