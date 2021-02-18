Twenty years after his death, the legacy of ‘The Intimidator” lives on

“One of the questions that at the time didn’t seem that big, but a few days later it came back to me quickly, as we were talking about why I was wearing it and why people should wear it, he asked me, looked me straight in the face and said ‘well are you wearing it because you’re afraid of dying’ and I said ‘no, you know we’re competitors and race drivers, that doesn’t enter my mind…I wear it because I think about can it give me a better chance in a bad situation’” Jarrett recalled. “As a driver I worried less about dying than I worried about having something happen that would paralyze me or something because I didn’t want to be in that situation.”