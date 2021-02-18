This Is Carolina: Old Surfside Beach Pier wood finding new purpose in the community

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Pier has been a landmark for the community for years.
It was rebuilt following Hurricane Hugo but was once again destroyed in Hurricane Matthew’s rage in October 2018.
However, this time, memories are unlocked with each pier piece sold by the town.
It’s something that’s giving the wood a forever home with those who loved it most.
Officials said more wood will be available next Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Anyone interested will have to pay first at Surfside Beach Town Hall.
The wood will cost $10 a foot with a limit of ten feet per purchase.
