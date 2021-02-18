Publix offering doses of COVID-19 vaccine at 60 stores in S.C.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBF) - Publix says it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at 60 of its South Carolina locations.
The chain announced Thursday that its online reservation system will open at 7 a.m. Friday for appointments across the state from Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26.
Those eligible under Phase 1a of South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan can make an appointment.
The following locations in both Horry and Georgetown county are available to take vaccine appointments, according to Publix:
- Prince Creek Village Center, 11920 Hwy. 707, Suite A, Murrells Inlet
- Publix at Forest Square, 2170 Oakheart Rd., Myrtle Beach
- Village Shops at Grande Dunes, 7925 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
- Coastal North Town Center, 1576, Hwy. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach
- Pawleys Island Plaza, 10225 Ocean Hwy. #17, Pawleys Island
Publix also says some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included but may receive doses in the future.
The chain said vaccines will come at no cost to those eligible, but customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointments. Medicare members are also asked to bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B cards.
Customers who do not have health insurance are asked to bring their driver’s license or Social Security number.
