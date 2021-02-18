Myrtle Beach Police searching for suspect wanted on multiple fraud charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted on multiple fraud charges.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Wednesday that 50-year-old Jeffery Luvern Davis Sr. is wanted on several charges, including possession of stolen property, mail theft, financial transaction theft as well as possession and distribution of fentanyl.
MBPD says Davis is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area and is using false names to check into hotel rooms in the area. He was allegedly found in possession of stolen property and mail from residents in Myrtle Beach as well as North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, Surfside Beach and Conway.
Davis is also accused of having multiple IDs, checks and credit cards.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on Davis or his whereabouts is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
