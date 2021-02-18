Myrtle Beach Pelicans release 2021 schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBMF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans released their 2021 schedule on Thursday.
Late last week, the Pelicans announced they had officially accepted Major League Baseball’s invitation to remain a Chicago Cubs affiliate in the new Low-A East League.
The 120-game schedule for 2021, which was developed by MLB, will run from May 4 to Sept. 19.
The Pelicans’ home opener is set for May 11 against the Augusta GreenJackets, the Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
The summer months will encompass the bulk of the Pelicans’ home schedule with 42 of the 60 contests played in June (14), July (16), and August (12).
The Pelicans will play at least one game per calendar week in the Grand Strand from June to August.
Additionally, holiday home games for the Pelicans include July 3-4 and Labor Day weekend.
The team will host the GreenJackets beginning Sept. 14 in the final home series of 2021.
