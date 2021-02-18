Myrtle Beach to offer non-resident employee parking decals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach said non-resident employee parking decals will be issued beginning next week.
To be eligible for the decal, you must be directly employed by a business located east of Kings Highway to the oceanfront and provide proof of employment, according to the city.
Officials say the decals, which can only be used at coin-operated parking meters, are $50 and expire on Dec. 31 each year.
According to the city, the decals are not valid at smart meters, pay stations street-ends or pay-by-phone parking areas.
The decals will be issued at the Pavilion Parking Garage starting on Monday, Feb. 22.
Applications must be presented in person, along with requested documentation.
You can access the application here.
