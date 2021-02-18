Murrells Inlet veteran honored with parade on 101st birthday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet community celebrated a very special birthday Thursday.
World War II veteran Bob Leduc turned 101 years old and was honored with a surprise birthday parade.
The Murrells Inlet Fire Department had a truck and ambulance drive by with the lights on.
They were followed by several of Leduc’s friends and neighbors, all with birthday signs and American flags.
