VIDEO: Lumber River over flood level in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County officials are warning residents about ponding and flooding on roadways due to heavy rainfall.
According to information from Robeson County Government, the Lumber River is over flood level as of Thursday morning, with more rain and thunderstorms expected throughout the day and into Friday.
The forecast changed from moderate to major severity for the Lumber River near Lumberton, while also changing from minor to moderate severity for the Lynches River at Effingham affecting Florence County in South Carolina, a Facebook post from the Robeson County Government stated.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office began checking on residents and helping people evacuate from the flood water late Thursday morning. The river is forecast to hit major flood stage Friday night before cresting Saturday.
Major flooding is in the forecast for next week after a steady level through the end of the week.
Cameron Crowe will be on WMBF News at 4 to show how the flooding is affecting roads and homes near the river.
